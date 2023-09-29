If you’ve wanted to adopt a pet, this is the weekend to do so!

You could have your adoption fee waived!

In celebration of 15 years of finding deserving shelter pets furever homes, Mars is hosting its biggest-ever annual Mars Pet Adoption weekend. And it all kicks off today!

Diane Ashton, director of communication at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey is going to show us how we can find our new furry family member and how to get adoption fees waved.

To find a shelter near you in which Mars Petcare and Pedigree Foundation are covering the cat and dog adoption fees during this weekend’s Pet Adoption event, head to bettercitiesforpets.com.

