Back-to-school shopping is in full swing! Lifestyle expert, Yesi De Avila joins us with some time-saving suggestions that won’t have us running back and forth to the mall. First up, if you are looking for an easy way to refresh your kids or tweens back-to-school wardrobe head to Stitch Fix Kids. Be prepared for when the kids get sick, pick up SmartCheck from Children’s Tylenol. Being hydrated is key to learning, Yesi suggests CURE hydration Electrolyte Mix for both kids and even parents too. Lighten the load in your kid’s backpacks with a digital notebook by Rocketbook: Multi Subject Notebook. And speaking of backpacks, why not get one with a conscious, the Sustainable Backpack from Save the Ocean Apparel Company is made out of recycled water bottles.

If you’d like more of Yesi’s finds head to Instagram and follow @yesistylemedia.

