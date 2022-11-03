Travel is making a major comeback this year and Jamaica is setting the stage for everyone’s exciting comeback tale. The world needs a place to shake off the vacation cobwebs and feel alive again. The Jamaica Tourist Board is encouraging everyone to be their best selves, with an open invitation to come back to the vibe that comes alive in Jamaica.

Chris and Marysol welcomed the Jamaican Tourism Minister, The Honorable Edmund Bartlett, to New York Living to talk about everything Jamaica has to offer.

Check out visitjamaica.com to see why Jamaica is the place where vibe that comes alive!