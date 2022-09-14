School is in full swing and with that comes making school lunches, shopping for snacks, and figuring out foods that are healthier options that kids will actually love to eat.

Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette is here with her picks of delicious and healthy snacks by MadeGood. MadeGood snacks are nut-free, allergen-friendly, gluten-free, and organic and they’re a snack that’s also packed with real vegetable nutrition. Alison also shows us some delicious recipes you can make with MadeGood products.

To find locations where you can buy MadeGood head to madegoodfoods.com.

