It’s a big day for the largest department store in the U.S. Macy’s officially opened the flagship Backstage store inside Herald Square in New York City. Friday Join Gregory Luttman, Macy’s Backstage manager as he shows Marysol Castro through the newly opened store.

Macy’s Backstage offers best-in-class merchandise for the deal-seeking shopper who loves the thrill of the hunt. Customers in Macy’s Backstage will find great fashion, home, beauty and more, at a great price.

And just for those Macy’s Backstage customers who are eager to shop, Macy’s is giving away $10 reward cards to the first 200 customers Friday May 20th and Saturday May 21, 2022. Come join the fun. To see store location and hours click here, Macysbackstage.