Macy’s and De Beers Forevermark team up to release new line of diamond jewelry: Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark

Diamonds are timeless, elegant and, of course, beautiful. De Beers has more than a century of expertise in the world of diamonds. So it makes sense that they would team up with Macy’s, the largest department store in the U.S. and an icon in the industry, to introduce their new product line: Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark. We got a chance to check out some of their stunning pieces in person, and they did not disappoint.

You can find the Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark collection at select Macy’s stores and at Macys.com