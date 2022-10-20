October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer deaths have dropped 42 % in the last 30 years, thanks to early detection and advances in treatments. Regular cancer screenings have played a big part in that decline, but during the pandemic, the number of people getting cancer screenings also declined.

A recent study done by the American Cancer Society showed breast cancer screenings were down 6%, so they’re working on changing that with their new Love Letters campaign. It’s designed to encourage women to get back on track with regular cancer screenings.

Chris and Marysol talked with Ana Paisley with the Amercian Cancer Society and breast cancer survivor Deborah Hall Moore about the campaign and the importance of regular cancer screenings.

To find out where you can get free or low-cost mammogram screenings, visit:

cancer.org/get-screened and cancerscreenweek.org