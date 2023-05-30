After this past holiday weekend a lot of us are in summer mode.

From the hottest fashions, beauty styling tools and services, to the go to drink, Lifestyle expert, Kathy Buccio shares her favorite finds for the summer season. They include all of the below.

Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine – MainAndVineWine.com

Win tickets to Somerset Patriots game head to Instagram @lemonadestandwines

For your summer fashion finds to accessories to outdoor summer items: Find a store near you at Burlington.com

Hot Tools Protect & Style Collection $25 each, exclusively at Ulta Beauty & Ulta.com

$20 off Glamsquad: Enter code PIXNY on the Glamsquad app or glamsquad.com/book. Valid for new and existing Glamsquad clients. One-time use code. Non-transferable. Expires 6/30/23