With everyone wanting to save a few bucks this holiday season, Black Friday deals are the hot topic.

So Lifestyle expert, Josh McBride is going to show us some of his picks.

Josh’s recommendations include shopping at SlickDeals and also picking up beauty gifts at JCPenney Beauty. Josh also has recommendations for Black Friday travel deals including Celebrity Beyond Cruises and Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya.

If you’d like to participate in Josh’s Holiday Gift Giveaway, make sure to following him on Instagram @joshymcb.

