If getting organized was top on your list this year, we have some items that’ll help you reach your goals. Carlos Urena, the manager at Staples in Brooklyn, New York is showing us the must-have products that will keep you organized all year!
From folders to Post-It notes, Carlos has the products you can pick up at your Staples store to help you clear the clutter.
Here are just a few of Carlos’ recommendations:
- Organization: Martha Stewart File Sorter, Navy Faux Leather (MS110B) $14.99
- Organization: Martha Stewart File Organizer, Navy Faux Leather (MS110B) $32.99
- Organization: Martha Stewart Faux Leather Pen Cup, Navy (MS110E) $8.99
- Planner: 2023 Blue Sky inkWELL Press Palms 8.5″ x 11″ Weekly & Monthly Planner, for Blue Sky, Dark Green (139039) $20.00
- Calendar: 2023-2023 Blue Sky Gemstones 11″ x 17″ Monthly Desk Pad Calendar (141017) $10.00
- Folders: U Brands File Folders, 1/3-Cut Tab, Letter Size, Assorted Floral, 9/Pack (5435U06-24) $6.99
- Folder Box: Staples Hanging File Box, Snap Lid, Letter/Legal Size, Clear (TR57620) $14.99
- Cord Organizer: Poppin Plastic Cable Clips, 1.25″, Assorted Colors, 4/Pack(104287) $10.00