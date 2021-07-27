Looking for that last minute summer vacation? Why not stay at the Legoland New York Resort.
The hotel opens August 6th, but you can book your stay now.
Legoland New York Resort opened just a few weeks ago.
The theme park in Goshen caters to kids 2 to 12 and Lego enthusiasts of all ages.
Public relations manager, Matt Besterman, shows us what’s unique about the hotel and what’s really “wowing” the crowds when they enter Legoland New York Resort.
If you’d like to book your trip now head to legoland.com/new-york.
LEGOLAND NEW YORK RESORT HOTEL READY FOR GUESTS
Looking for that last minute summer vacation? Why not stay at the Legoland New York Resort.