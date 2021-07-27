LEGOLAND NEW YORK RESORT HOTEL READY FOR GUESTS

PIX11 Partner

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for that last minute summer vacation? Why not stay at the Legoland New York Resort.
The hotel opens August 6th, but you can book your stay now.
Legoland New York Resort opened just a few weeks ago.
The theme park in Goshen caters to kids 2 to 12 and Lego enthusiasts of all ages.
Public relations manager, Matt Besterman, shows us what’s unique about the hotel and what’s really “wowing” the crowds when they enter Legoland New York Resort.
If you’d like to book your trip now head to legoland.com/new-york.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss