There’s no shortage of people wanting to look their best. According to Statista, last year,

the beauty industry generated 100-billion dollars in revenue worldwide.

And now one school has a revolutionary program that is helping take beauty business to the next level.

The founder and president of Lead | Rolfs Global Institute, Francis Tesmer, shows us how for the first time ever, beauty professionals can earn an associate’s degree in two semesters and a bachelor’s degree in four semesters.

This is not a beauty school. This is a degree in beauty designed for the beauty professional. Francis shows us how Lead is shaping the future of the beauty industry, and hear from some of the students.

If you’d like more information on Lead | Rolfs Global Institute, would like to apply, or to sign up for a weekly introductory seminar with an advisor head to the leadinstitute.degree.

