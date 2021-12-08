Last minute deals and shopping advice

PIX11 Partner

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

We are just weeks away from Christmas! We have reported on worries over shortages and higher prices, and it seems shoppers took notice and bought earlier than ever. But what about gift ideas for the procrastinators out there? And how do you stay safe online?
Online shopping expert, Casey Runyan from Brad’s Deals is updating us on the latest holiday deals and much more.
For more bargain shopping tips go to BradsDeals.com and follow the blog More for Less.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss