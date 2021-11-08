Lapiplasty® a new innovative bunion procedure

Today we’re talking about your feet!
We’ve heard that women often suffer for the sake of fashion.
That seems to be true when it comes to our feet! Years of wearing narrow, pointed-toe shoes and genetic predisposition can wreak havoc on the structure of our feet, particularly in the form of bunions.
Podiatrist Dr. Sarah Haller is going to show us exactly what bunions are, and a new innovative procedure, called Lapiplasty®, that could have patients who have bunions walking days after surgery. For more information about the Lapiplasty® Procedure visit www.Lapiplasty.com.
