Lapiplasty® a new innovative bunion procedure

QUEENS -- Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Monday will move to vacate 60 cases that were connected to the police work of three former NYPD detectives who were later convicted of several crimes.

The district attorney’s office was informed earlier this year of a list of NYPD officers who were convicted of crimes related to serious misconduct. Of the 20 officers identified, at least 10 of them were involved in Queens County criminal cases.