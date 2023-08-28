Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great must-haves for enjoying the Labor Day weekend.

DrinkWaterloo.com

Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic flavors and lively carbonation, goes all in on full flavor every day. Visit www.DrinkWaterloo.com for product info, mocktail inspiration, and where to buy near you.

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller

Thermacell has changed the way people are protected from mosquitoes so they can enjoy every moment outside. The company has a variety of pet and people friendly mosquito repellers that create invisible zones of protection. www.Thermacell.com

SPONSOR

Bourbon Blonde Blog