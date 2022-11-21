The holidays are all about family, and of course, food! From turkey to the bread rolls to the pie, it’s a feast your family may not be able to finish on their first try. Registered Dietician Annessa Chumbley shared a recipe with New York Living that can be made with your Thanksgiving leftovers and some delicious King’s Hawaiian Rolls.

THANKSGIVING ‘LEFTOVERS’ SANDWICH

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

· 1/3 cup mayonnaise

· 1 ½ tbsp Dijon mustard

· 1 tsp grated garlic

· 1 package (12-pack) King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

· ¾ lb. sliced roasted turkey

· 8 slices fontina cheese

· ½ cup cranberry sauce

· 1 cup baby arugula

· ¾ cup gravy

Instructions:

1. Stir together mayonnaise, mustard and garlic in a small bowl, then set aside.

2. Remove the King’s Hawaiian Rolls from the package, keeping the loaf intact. Carefully slice the entire loaf open to create a large top and bottom set of connected rolls. Spread the mayo mixture on the cut sides of the rolls, and toast the cut sides on the griddle, ensuring the outside of the rolls remain soft and fluffy.

3. Place the bottom sheet of rolls on a cutting board, then layer with hot turkey meat, sliced fontina cheese, cranberry sauce, baby arugula and gravy. Add the top sheet of rolls and cut into mini sandwiches.

4. Place three mini sandwiches on each plate to serve.