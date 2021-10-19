Julie’s Got It: Amazon holiday shopping

Broadry — Amazon kicked off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever, unveiling Black Friday-worthy deals giving customers access to shop and save big starting now. Each day offers exciting new deals on this year’s hottest gifts, seasonal décor and all your holiday needs.

As part of the kick-off to the holiday shopping season, Gift Reporter Julie Loffredi shares her top picks and her favorite Amazon gift guides for this year, including the popular Holiday Toy List, Home, Fashion, Beauty, and Electronics Gift Guides, and expertly curated Stocking Stuffer Picks and Customers’ Most-Loved products list.

Customers can start shopping now for loved ones on their list while saving at amazon.com/epicdeals.