Holiday shopping for all the guys in your life just got simplified!

Lifestyle expert Josh McBride has the perfect gift ideas whether your shopping for your dad, your brother, your buddy or your boyfriend.

For the bourbon connoisseur, Josh suggests Rabbit Hole Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. For the grooming guy, check out JCPenney Beauty. For the guy who loves to smell good, Josh has plenty of options including: Carolina Herrera Men’s 3-Pc. Bad Boy Cobalt Eau de Parfum Gift Set from Macys, Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubiword Miniature Set from Neiman Marcus, and from Saks Fifth Avenue: Penhaligon’s Holiday Halfeti’s Showstopper 2-Piece Fragrance Set, and Dries Van Noten Rock The Myrrh Eau de Parfum. Josh also suggests Mute for that loud snorer in your life, or as a gag gift for the jokester in the family.

You can find more on Josh’s holiday shopping gift guides on Instagram @joshymcb

That’s also where you can find out more about Josh’s “14 Days of Holiday Giveaways!”