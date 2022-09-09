The devastation of September 11th created heroes in all forms.

One construction worker, whose foot was crushed at Ground Zero, did not let that stop him from walking the halls of Congress to campaign for those who felt they did not have a voice. John Feal’s story of hope, lies in those he helps.

Learn about the September 11th Victim Compensation fund and free lifetime health care still available to those affected by ground zero toxins.

For more information contact Barasch and McGarry, or visit 911now.com.

