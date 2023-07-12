The city is gearing up for a premiere film festival.

“Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Cinema” is the largest showcase of contemporary Japanese cinema in North America.

The two-week event features 29 films, along with actors, directors and rising stars.

Peter Tatara, Japan Society Director of Film, shares why this film festival is so special, and previews some of the must-see films that will be showcased.

“Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Cinema” starts July 26th and ends August 6th, if you’d like

to find out how you can get tickets along with this year’s line up head to japansociety.org

