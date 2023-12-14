As the temperatures begin to dip and the potential for snowfall increases, that winter wonderland can bring its own set of hazards.

That’s why we’ve partnered with Jacoby and Meyers New York to answer your winter weather safety concerns.

Andrew Finkelstein, the manager partner from Jacoby and Meyers New York shares his expertise on liability from everything to cars sliding on ice to slipping on sidewalk.

Jacoby and Meyers New York has also partnered with New York Cares coat drive to give the gift of warmth this year.

If you’d like to donate there’s a collection box at Jacoby and Meyers’ 39 Broadway location in Manhattan. You can also find drop-off sites throughout the 5 Boroughs by going to NewYorkCares.org.

If you’d like to make a donation online go to Facebook.com/JacobyMeyersNewYork.

If you need a coat or know someone in need of a coat, see a list of a New York Cares walk-in distribution sites.

SPONSOR: Jacoby and Meyers New York