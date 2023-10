As the weather begins to turn, and holiday travel begins to pick up, we want to keep you safe on the roads. PIX11 has partnered with Jacoby and Meyers New York to answer your driver safety concerns.

Whether it’s questions about school bus safety, hit & runs, reckless drivers, encountering road rage or another safety concern submit your questions here.

A Jacoby and Meyers attorney will have answers LIVE on New York Living at 10am on Tuesday October 24th

Jacoby and Meyers puts you first.