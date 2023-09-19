It’s time for a fall glow up.

A glow up is a mental and physical transformation for the better, mixing together the latest trends to help you feel your best.

Yesi De Avila shares her fall finds to get that glow up which include the following:

Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash – $7.99 Major retailers

Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion – $9.99 Major retailers

Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant – $12.95 Target

Elta MD UV Daily Broad Spectrum SPF 40 & SPF 46 – Eltamd.com

Fall Shoe Trends: Boot, loafer, ballet slipper – Aerosoles.com

The Bombón Bag – $389 Beamina.com

Sponsor:

Yesi Style Media