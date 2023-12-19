Most all of us have used a ride-hailing app like Uber or Lyft. And they can be a quick, convenient way to get where you’re going.

But are you really safe while you’re on the road? Roopal Luhana, a founding partner of Chaffin Luhana Law Firm is representing passengers who say they were assaulted during their Uber rides. Today she shares why they believe Uber is not doing enough to keep their riders safe, how wide-spread the problem is and more on their background check process.

To find out more about this case and to schedule a free consultation, head to chaffinluhana.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction