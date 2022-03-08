It’s International Women’s Day and this year’s theme is “Break the Bias.”

Today we’re talking about how that bias can affect your health.

Senior Vice President of Women’s Health at Northwell Health’s Katz Institute of Women’s Health, Dr. Stacey Rosen, shows us why women have been at a disadvantage once they stepped into a doctor’s office, how that is now changing and what woman can do today to make a difference in their health.

If you’d like more information on ways to improve your health, visit, raisehealth.com/women.