Colin Mochrie has been a staple of American television comedy for 25 years as an original cast member on the improvisational series ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?”

Colin joins Marysol Castro and Alex Lee to talk about the longevity of the TV show, what it takes to succeed in Improv and his latest show, ‘Scared Scriptless’ which is coming to New Jersey.

If you’d like to get tickets to ‘Scared Scriptless’ which is on June 23, 2023 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey head to Bergenpac.org.

