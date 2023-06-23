imPRESS Beauty by KISS took over Gansevoort Plaza with its first ever pop-up: imPRESS Beauty Summer Beach Club!

The two-day immersive event allows consumers to experience complimentary manicures and lashovers, receive Press-On Lash, Mani, & Pedi samples, and learn about the latest product innovations from imPRESS Beauty.

The pop-up features six cabanas where people can get summer-perfect salon applications, learn all about the imPRESS Beauty products, experience an array of surf-inspired photo moments and hear live DJ’s bring the beach vibes to the heart of downtown New York City.

The imPRESS Beauty Summer Beach Club pop-up is located at Gansevoort Plaza at 38 Gansevoort Street.

It will be open to the public today, June 23rd, and tomorrow, Saturday, June 24th from 10am to 6pm.