Since it’s back-to-school season, this is the perfect time to discuss not only your child’s physical health, but also their emotional well-being.

And to ensure your child is ready for the school year, it’s recommended you schedule a well-child visit.

DR. Greg Carnevale, Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare of New York, explains what these visits entail, how parents are prepare, and why they are so important.

If you’d like more information on well-child visits, head to uhc.com.

