If you’re already feeling like you’ve hit that mid-summer slump and you’re out of ideas to keep your family enjoying the season, we have some ideas for you!

Parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi has some unique ways to level up that summertime fun which includes adding to your summer wardrobe with items from Stitch Fix, making sure bug bites and sunburns don’t ruin your fun by using Sarna products, planning a fun family vacation with Kittatinny Canoes or heading to Buena Park, or up your outdoor game with a Solo Stove.

If you’d like more ideas from Carly, head to carlyontv.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction