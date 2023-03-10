Having a daily morning routine isn’t about adding more to your to-do list.

A routine will brighten your mood, reduce anxiety, boost your productivity levels, and make you feel better overall.

Lifestyle expert, Libier Reynolds has a few key items you’ll want to add to your morning routine to get started on the right foot! The include:

adding Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s Charlotte’s Magic Body Cream. Libier recommends journaling your gratitude and affirmations every morning. Her pick: “You are Enough Journal.” And lastly, Libier recommends reading something inspirational, that’s just special for daughters and even their moms, her recommendation: “The Butterfly Key” an an illustrated devotional and activity book for teen girls going through the challenges of puberty.

