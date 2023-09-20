An average of 27-million women between the ages of 45 and 64, experience menopause each year.

And when you start to go through menopause, things not only change in your body, but your mouth as well!

According to a recent Delta Dental study, 84 percent of women 50-plus don’t know how menopause impacts their oral health.

Today Sarah Chavarria, president of Delta Dental shares more on this study plus highlights the symptoms to keep an eye out for and what you can do to combat the changes.

If you’d like to learn more about healthy aging head to ddins.co/HealthyAging

