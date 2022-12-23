This January, the Hong Kong ballet is bringing its visually stunning, version of Romeo + Juliet to New York. Marysol Castro had the opportunity to talk to the artistic director, Septime Webre and see what makes this a spectacular show.

Set in Hong Kong in the 1960s, Shakespeare’s timeless tale of star-crossed lovers is given a fresh and thought-provoking retelling in Hong Kong Ballet’s Romeo + Juliet.

The original choreography by the company’s artistic director Septime Webre seamlessly incorporates intense street battles rendered in traditional Hong Kong-style kung fu.

Retro Hong Kong is vividly brought to life in the epic love story’s captivating dancing, complex drama and sumptuous cheongsams.

This brilliantly imagined adaptation is especially relevant for contemporary audiences as it fuses dance and drama against a backdrop of a world in flux.

If you’d like to purchase tickets to Hong Kong ballet’s Romeo + Juliet an Epic Love Story Reimagined head to NYCitycenter.org.

The ballet will perform January 13th and 14th at the New York City Center.