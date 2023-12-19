We want to see how you decorate your homes.

We’ve partnered with Bob’s Discount Furniture for “Home for the Holidays.” You send a picture, we put it on air, and you have chance to win a $300 gift card!

Today’s picture is from John, his caption reads, The stockings are hung with care, and Rowan is making sure they’re safe until St. Nick gets there.

Each week, we’ve partnered with Bob’s Discount Furniture to feature a new viewer’s special room, or yard which shows why they love being Home for the Holidays.

Head to Pix11.com/contests tell us why that spot is so special and enter to win a $300 gift card from Bob’s Discount Furniture.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction