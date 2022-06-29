The 4th of July is almost here and today we have some things to spice up your holiday weekend.
Lifestyle expert, Kathy Buccio shows us her holiday and summer must-haves which include HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce, Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, Hello Gorgeous Premium French Craft Cocktail, SABON body scrubs and ChapStick American Flag Stick which is giving back to Operation Gratitude.
