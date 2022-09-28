The holiday season has officially kicked off!

Driven by ongoing inflation concerns, consumers are expected to shop earlier than ever this year.

Online shopping expert, Casey Runyan of Brad’s Deals fills us in on what categories we should be on the look out for now, Amazon’s added Prime Day in October, and she also has four tips to help us create a plan for success when it comes to shopping early.

If you’d like more advice a holiday shopping tips and tricks, heard to BradsDeals.com and subscribe to the newsletter.

