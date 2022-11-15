From hosting friends and family to finding the perfect gifts, let’s face it, the joyous holiday season can bring along a lot of stress. To help us bring back the JOY of the holidays, parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi is here with some holiday season problem solvers.

For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com

Featured solutions:

FIJI Water – fijiwater.com

Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL – Philips.com & Amazon

Slow & Low – drinkslowandlow.com Use code DRINKSLOWANDLOWNY for 20% off

Tips from Jason Jani of NJ-based SCE Event Group – sceeventgroup.com

Creativity for Kids fabercastell.com Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off