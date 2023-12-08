Today, we are joined by Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head with some great must haves for the holidays.

La Marca Prosecco Cheer Break

La Marca Prosecco is teaming up with RHONY’s, Brynn Whitfield, to make this holiday season sparkle with the Dolce Delivery contest. Visit La Marca’s Instagram from Dec 5 to Dec 10 to enter for a chance to win this surprise! Drink responsibility. Must be age 21+ to enter, consume, and/or purchase.

Minute Spanish Rice Cups

Tasty, easy and ready in 60 seconds, Minute Rice Cups are available in a variety of flavors. These BPA-free cups now come in even more flavor options, like Spanish Rice and Butter & Sea Salt. Learn more at www.MinuteRice.com.

JENGA® GIANT™ JS7

Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 – the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 is perfect for outdoor and indoor play, holiday parties, family get-togethers and all those times when you want to have fun. Go to JengaGiant.com for more info.

