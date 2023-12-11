Looking for the perfect holiday present? Joining us today is Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head to share some great gifting ideas for your family, friends, and loved ones.

“Cristalino is Forever” Tasting Box

The Cristalino Colección de Mexico partnered with Flaviar to create the “Cristalino is Forever ” Tasting Box. The kit includes 5 vials from the Cristalino Colleción de Mexico including Maestro Dobel, 1800, Cuervo, Gran Centenario, and Gran Coramino. The “Cristalino is Forever” Tasting Box is available exclusively online on Flaviar’s website by visiting: https://flaviar.com/products/cristalino-is-forever. Drink Responsibility – Must be age 21+ to purchase and/or consume.

Mezlan Handcrafted Shoes

Mezlan Shoes are trend-forward, extremely comfortable handcrafted footwear for men. With styles for business and casual occasions, they are injected with memory foam in the soles and prices start at $300 which is unheard of for this caliber of shoes. Visit www.mezlan.com to learn more.

Stapelstein

The leader in open ended play, Stapelstein’s elements are sustainably made, versatile and durable with the ability to transform any room into an adventure playground, an obstacle course, or a fantasy world. They’re even sturdy enough for even adults to enjoy – can hold up to 396 lbs! Crafted in Germany with eco-friendly materials, these elements and boards open the door to imaginative play from making a dynamic chair to playing the Floor is Lava! Stapelstein’s unique modular system allows you to build your own collection and additional compatible products will be available in 2024.

