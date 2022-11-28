The holiday shopping season is off and running and we’re looking for great gift ideas to check off everyone on our list. Lifestyle expert, Marisa Brahney shares her gift guide for the family. Hertz has launched a new, limited-edition collection of exclusive vehicles, now available to rent in New York. So why not gift a Hertz’s Mustang Shelby GT-H experience? Head to Hertz.com for all the details. Marisa also recommends gifting OLAY Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Real Coconut Scent, and gifts from Burlington.
PLUS Burlington is proud to host their 16th annual Coat Drive, now through December 24th you can donate a new or gently worn coat at your local Burlington to help someone in your community with the gift of warmth, AND you’ll enjoy 10 percent off your next purchase.
The holiday shopping season is off and running and we’re looking for great gift ideas to check off everyone on our list. Lifestyle expert, Marisa Brahney shares her gift guide for the family. Hertz has launched a new, limited-edition collection of exclusive vehicles, now available to rent in New York. So why not gift a Hertz’s Mustang Shelby GT-H experience? Head to Hertz.com for all the details. Marisa also recommends gifting OLAY Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Real Coconut Scent, and gifts from Burlington.