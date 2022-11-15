Holiday gatherings will get underway soon, and that means more than likely, family and friends will be headed to your home.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French show us some great holiday entertaining ideas to host the perfect get together this holiday season. Her tips includes having these items on hand, to make the best whip cream use Country Crock Plant Cream, have a personalized drink for your guests or give as a gift, download the Vivino app and pick up Alexandrie Cellars Alexandrie Brut N.V., or Cignomoro Primitivo di Manduria, to keep guests cozy, pick up blankets from Faribault Mill, and always have a gift on hand for those who surprise you during the holidays, Sherri recommends a gift card from Stitch Fix. If you’d like more Holiday and gift giving ideas head follow Sherri on Instagram and TikTok @momhint.

