Holiday decorations & cold weather safety tips

This year, we’ve partnered with Jacoby & Meyers to put your safety first. In our last conversation over the summer, we talked about apartment safety. We reminded folks to report potentially harmful situations like unsafe elevators and slippery stairs to landlords, and to avoid overcrowded or mismanaged rooftop parties.

Today we’re going to discuss safety when it comes to holiday decorations and cold weather. Andrew Finkelstein, the managing partner from Jacoby & Meyers New York talked with PIX11 about how to stay safe this festive season when it comes to holiday decorations. Finkelstein also discusses the responsibilities that landlords and property management companies have, in order to ensure the safety of their tenants when it comes to how cold weather situations like ice and snow affecting your building or the areas around it.

