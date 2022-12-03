Whether you’re prepping for your next holiday party, or trying to figure out the perfect gift to give, we have some ideas that will lighten your load.

With us this morning is Lifestyle expert, Kathy Buccio, who always has wonderful ideas. Kathy recommends we shop at Burlington for all our hostess gifts, holiday decor, and gifts for the entire family.

If you’re stumped on what to get the kids, Kathy recommends the hot gift of the season, Clixo magnetic toys. New from Victoria’s Secret is a clothing line called Happy Nation, which is gender neutral and a great gift for tweens this year! With all this shopping and holiday prep, we forget even the kids can get rundown, so Kathy says always have Zarbee’s® cough syrups on hand. And lastly, Kathy has some great stocking stuffers from Flawless by Finishing Touch Hair Removal and Beauty Products.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction