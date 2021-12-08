Today we’re talking holiday beauty. Whether you’re looking for gifts or stocking stuffers,
lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French has some smart and fun ideas to spoil the women in your life. Products include, Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, Clean Classic Rollerball Layering Set, Pacifica Dreamy Stars Dewy Skin, Secret Fresh Invisible Solid Deodorant and Nails.INC Plant Power.
To find details on all of these great holiday beauty gifts head to @momhint on Instagram.
Holiday beauty gift ideas
Today we’re talking holiday beauty. Whether you’re looking for gifts or stocking stuffers,