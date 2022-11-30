Looking for the perfect gift or want to get yourself holiday ready?
Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is back today with some holiday beauty must-haves!
They include, Olay Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit, if you spend $100 on Olay.com today you’ll get the kit free. Another deal for today, the Yves Rocher Advent Calendar, valued at $175 but today priced $69.00. Sherri also recommends INC.Redible Dreamy Skin Vibes Soothing Hydrogel Face Mask, INC.Redible Eye Need to Relax Self-Heating Over-Eye Mask, Function of Beauty Custom Styling Primer, and HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket.
If you’d like more information on Sherri’s holiday beauty finds follow her @momhint on Instagram.
