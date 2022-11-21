Everyone wants to know what the best Black Friday deals are!

Today, we’re giving you some insight that’ll help you kick off your holiday in style and under budget.

H&M is offering 30% off everything in its stores and online on Black Friday! So whether you’re buying a gift or getting your holiday look in order, you won’t want to miss out on these deals.

Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be discounts up to 70%.

And H&M didn’t forget about Cyber Monday, they’re offering 30% off everything online.

You can definitely unwrap the magic of the season with these deals!

