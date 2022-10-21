It’s a busy time of year, with Halloween just days away, followed by the holidays.

Some of us find it difficult to lead a healthy lifestyle when we’re constantly on the go.

Parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi shows us how health and convenience can go hand in hand.

Her recommendation include:

Wonderful Pistachios – wonderfulpistachios.com

POSSIBLE – mypossible.com – use code CARLY15 for 15% off a non-subscription order

Arrowhead Mills – arrowheadmills.com

Mighty Sesame Co. – mightysesameco.com

VibraCool Cryovibration Pain Relief –paincarelabs.com or Amazon

For more information: CarlyOnTV.com or @hellocapitalM on Instagram.