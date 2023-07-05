Did you hit the road this past holiday weekend with millions of others? If so, how did your car handle the road trip?

If your car struggled a bit, you may have some questions.

PIX11 has partnered with AAA to make your life a little easier and save you some time. Watch the video, scan the QR code, ask your question and AAA’S automotive expert “Car Doctor” will personally answer you!

Sounds much better than going to a mechanic!

Give it a try and let “Car Doctor” help you today!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction