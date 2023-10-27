- Heidi’s Black Magic-Rita
Recipe:
- 1.5 oz PATRÓN EL ALTO
- 1 oz blackberry syrup
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 1 drop of Scrappy’s Fire Water Tincture
- Black lava salt and sugar spider web garnish
- Preparation:
- In a shaker combine PATRÓN EL ALTO, blackberry syrup, lime juice, and ice and shake. Strain and pour over ice in a rocks glass with a black salt rim. Top with two drops of fire water tincture and a sugar spider web garnish.
- Blackberry Syrup:
- In a small saucepan, mix one cup of sugar, one cup of water with five large blackberries. Simmer and let the sugar melt. Once the blackberries are soft, muddle them with the back of a spoon. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and let cool.
- Sugar Spider Web Garnish:
- Combine 1 ¼ cups of sugar, ¼ cup of light corn syrup, and ¼ cup of water with muddled blackberries in a small saucepan. Start on low heat and periodically whisk to increase temperature. Using a candy thermometer, bring the mixture to 300 degrees. Place the saucepan in an ice bath and bring it down to 275 degrees. Using a fork, spin your cobweb design by drizzling the mixture over parchment in your desired shape.
