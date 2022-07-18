Do you crank up the volume when you’re exercising? You’re not the only one.

Loud music can help amp up the energy, whether you’re working out alone or in an exercise class. But when the volume gets turned up too high, you can increase your risk of hearing loss!

Claire Collord Johnson, an audiologist and regional manager of clinical services for UnitedHealthcare Hearing, explains how to protect your hearing, and also has some tips if you think you may have hearing damage.

You if you are concerned you have hearing loss, head to uhchearing.com for an online screening which can tell you whether a comprehensive hearing test is needed.

For more information about hearing health and how to save on hearing aids, you can visit uhchearing.com.

