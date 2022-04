Getting the perfect Mother’s Day gift can feel like a lot of pressure. Lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar joined PIX11 Morning News Wednesday with some great finds that will please all moms.

Gift ideas include items like OLAY’s Regenerist Whip SPF 25, a gift card to Stitch Fix, Olay Body Products With Hyaluronic Acid, flowers from Venus et Fleur, a skin toning device from Foreo Bear, haircare from Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate, and a the Gurunanda Halo XL Diffuser.